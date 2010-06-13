Go for the Gold

This summer, use sheer shades of gold in shimmery formulas of metallic lights to play up your skin and eyes. Gold acts like the new neutral and can make even the palest complexions look radiant when using the right hue – just be careful to choose only one or two areas on the face to ensure you don’t go overboard.

For light-skinned women, play with pale gold and champagne gold shimmers to highlight the tops of cheekbones and eyes. Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Highlighter in Gold Luster is the perfect gold hue for ivory beauties. This cream highlight easily blends on skin in the most natural, sheer way to create a glow from within.

Medium skinned women can sweep on a more truly glimmery gold shimmer like the Stila Eye Shadow Trio in Gold Glow. Use one shade at a time to accentuate eyes or cheekbones or swirl the mix together for more intensity or to bump up your bronzer.

For dark skinned gals, try blending on a really burnished gold cream like Makeup For Ever’s Flash Color in Gold #4 that brings out your Golden Goddess with one sweep across the lids. Pair it with jet-black mascara for a truly summery fun look that makes eyes stand out against gorgeous mocha skin. So go ahead and glam up your summer look with golden goodness.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.