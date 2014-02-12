Instagram Insta-Glam: Gold Makeup

The shows at New York Fashion Week have been pumping out trend after trend, but one look we can’t get enough of is the gold makeup. Whether it’s a gold eyeliner or using a metallic shimmer to highlight the face, gold is clearly going to be one of the biggest cosmetics colors for fall.

The ladies of Instagram have already been trying out the trend — because let’s be honest, you can start wearing gold makeup right now — and we found some looks we couldn’t help but share. Take a look at the gold makeup Instagrams above, then tell us how you’d wear gold in the comments below!

