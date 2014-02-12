StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Gold Makeup

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Gold Makeup

Augusta Falletta
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Gold Makeup
9 Start slideshow

The shows at New York Fashion Week have been pumping out trend after trend, but one look we can’t get enough of is the gold makeup. Whether it’s a gold eyeliner or using a metallic shimmer to highlight the face, gold is clearly going to be one of the biggest cosmetics colors for fall.

The ladies of Instagram have already been trying out the trend — because let’s be honest, you can start wearing gold makeup right now — and we found some looks we couldn’t help but share. Take a look at the gold makeup Instagrams above, then tell us how you’d wear gold in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:
Going for the Gold: A Primer on Metallic Makeup
Get Kate Mara’s Dramatic Makeup From the Golden Globes
Makeup Tips: How to Use Gold Eyeshadow

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

How will you wear gold makeup? 

@Juju_make's subtle gold eyeshadow coordinates beautifull with her blonde hair. 

@Lexithomasmakeup went for a formal look with a gold smokey eye and simple updo. 

@Karenyissela proves that you can wear strong eye makeup with a red lip. 

@Makeup_school_ru shows off this daring gold eyebrow look — would you ever try it? 

@Nataliachrobot went for a tough look, pairing gold makeup with a pink lip and chic street wear. 

@Vivalavidadorota went for a gold eye with brown shimmer in the crease for a gorgeous makeup look. 

@Triinknowlesmakeup went subtle with her gold makeup for a more sunkissed look. 

@Lilimakes added gold liner on top of her black cat eye so that the look really stands out.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share