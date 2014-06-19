Beauty Recipe: Golden Eye Makeup

A golden eye is the perfect go to summertime look that fully embraces the warm weather and brings some extra glam to your face. Not only is it flattering for every eye color, but it’s also so versatile that it can be worn for everyday, or spiced up for a nighttime look. By adding other elements like bronze and pink shadow, a simple gold gets an update for instantly flirty, shimmering eyes. To achieve this look, check out our tips below!

Gold Shadow: Start by applying a gold eyeshadow from the inner corner of your eye out to about the middle, leaving space at the outer corner. Make sure to keep the color low on the lid, not so high that it reaches the crease (we’ll get to that later!).

Pink Shadow: Take a pink shimmer shade and fill in the outer part of the eye where the gold tapers off. Blend the two colors together with your finger or a fluffy brush for a seamless finish.

Bronze Shadow: To create dimension, sweep a bronze shade along the crease of your eye. Move your crease brush in windshield-wiper motions until it’s completely blended out. For an all-encompassing palette to achieve this look, we love this Bronze Eye Palette by Bobbi Brown — it has everything you need!

Mascara: A brown mascara adds to this “golden goddess vibe” but if black is your thing, have at it! Apply a few coats for bold, voluminous lashes and you’re ready to go!