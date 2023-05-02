This $12 Firming Neck Cream Has the Most Legendary Before & After Photos From Reviewers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I recently saw a TikTok that showcased what can happen when you skip SPF applications on your neck—and it wasn’t pretty. The person in the video had a face that looked smooth while the neck appeared decades older (no joke.) But it’s no secret the delicate area shouldn’t be overlooked since it’s one of the first places to show signs of age. If you already missed the mark on preventive care for premature wrinkles, I’m happy to share all hope may not in fact be lost.

Gold Bond’s Neck & Chest Firming Cream

is one of Amazon’s not to be missed drugstore staples (it has over 7,400 perfect ratings.) The formula may as well be rebranded a time machine in a bottle since it has some of the wildest before-and-after photos from reviewers I’ve ever seen—and as a beauty editor, I’ve seen a lot.

After reading through these reviews, I’m inclined to believe who ever worked on the OG formula

harnesses some level of sorcery. People shared that they started to actually see a difference within just a few days of using it, and as the person in the photo above wrote, “I’m a 43 year old woman…I was marveled by the reviews of this cream and this motivated me to buy it and also take before and after pics, which I’ve never done. The photos are a month and a day apart and you can clearly see skin is much smoother and I only applied it once a day in the morning. I’m extremely happy with the results…”

A separate reviewer (pictured above) noted how well the lifting cream

also works on the face, writing “I bought this 3 weeks ago for my neck as a wrinkle prevention but I got curious as to what it could do for my face as well since I’m prone to crepey looking wrinkles and fine lines on my forehead, nose, and around the eyes. Just LOOK at these results after 10 days of use! I AM SOLD buddy, I am in complete disbelief.”

According to yet another fan, it can also yield some pretty serious results along the jawline. “I kind of suffer from double chin action and within 2 days of using this, it decreased my double chin,” they wrote. “Also! I use this at night and it doesn’t really have a strong smell or fragrance, so if you are sensitive to smells, this is pretty perfect.”

If you’re dealing with any or all of the above, consider trying out Gold Bond’s Neck and Chest Firming Cream

while it’s on sale for $12. Opt into subscribe and save deliveries to always keep the results coming.

