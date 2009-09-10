Going On Safari With Monique Lhuillier

Nadine Luke gives Monique Lhuillier

a quick touch-up before the show

The look backstage at the Monique Lhuillier Spring 2010 was all about strong femininity, with bold interpretations of classically feminine looks taking center stage.

Monique said her collection had a very “Masai, safari feel” and that she knew she wanted a strong eye look on the models. MAC makeup artist Nadine Luke took it from there and decided to create a look that had a strong quality but also transmitted a feeling of being comfortable in your own skin.

She started off by applying smudges of Pearl Glide Eyeliner in Molasses and Eye Kohl in Smolder all around the eye. She then layered heavily over that with the duo-chrome Eye Shadow in Club, creating an exaggerated shape that extended to the inner corners of the eye and to the edge of the brows. This created a color pattern of strong, earthy tones that faded and blended into one another.

The finished makeup look

To complement the look, Luke kept the rest of the color story neutral. She used Mineralize SkinFinish Natural in Light and Medium to subtly contour the cheekbones, then applied Powder Blush in Peaches on top of cheekbones to add instant warmth. Luke kept lips natural, allowing the model’s natural lip color to show through. She applied Lip Conditioner to keep lips hydrated, then lightly painted on Lipstick in Fleshpot to add a subtly neutral color.

Bumble and bumble stylist Laurent Philippon wanted to create a powerful look that would reflect the degree of sophistication of the collection, but add a little bit of coolness to it. He created a “rock ‘n roll ponytail” by separating out the top section of hair and then lightly crimping it to create texture and a matte finish. He then sprayed Does It All Styling Spray on the top section to finish off the messy vibe, then made the sides of hair super sleek and pulled all three sections back into a high ponytail. Models with shorter hair were given extensions in order to keep the look continuous.

The finished hairstyle

To finish up, Philippon removed a small strand of hair and wrapped it around the base of the ponytail to hide the elastic, then sprayed the whole head with Spray de Mode. Just before the models were set to hit the runway, they were spritzed with Bb Shine just on the sides of hair to enhance the polish of the look.

The final look created both a contrast and a nice compliment to Lhuillier’s signature feminine style and added a bold essence to the designer’s looks. The effect was both feminine and strong and looked striking on the runway.