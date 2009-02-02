Lady Gaga has been creating quite the fashion persona for herself since she burst onto the scene with her hit song “Let’s Dance.” Most recently, she was seen out and about with her pal Paris Hilton sporting the hair bow to end all hair bows. While the jury is still out on whether Lady Gaga’s fashion choices are spot-on or miss the mark (her no pants phase didn’t help), we do appreciate how playful she is with her hair and makeup.

She may have been channeling Saturday morning cartoons more so than the Spring runways, but we are more inclined to see the styling at Gianfranco Ferré’s show than, say, Minnie Mouse.

Hopefully she will keep up her playful ways because if we aren’t going gaga yet, we are certainly paying attention. What do you think- would you wear a hair bow?