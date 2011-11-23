Go to Your Happy Place With These Relaxing Products

The holidays, as fun as they may be, are also the most stressful time of the year. Cooking, cleaning, shopping, gift wrapping, decorating – the to do list never seems to get smaller. But don’t let yourself go into a fit of despair.
“When I hear someone saying to relax, I immediately tighten up,” Dr. Erika Schwartz, author of The Hormone Solution, said. “The best way to relax is to focus on beautiful times and places. Imagine a place and time when things worked well for you. Stay with that thought for a while and see how quickly you really relax.”
As lovely as this peaceful meditation sounds, we realize that not everyone has the time to sit down and go to their happy place. That is where these tension taming products come in. Click through the slide show above to find the most stress-reducing products around that are sure to put you in a much better mood.
First things first, light up a relaxing candle to calm at least one of your senses.
(Lavender Candle, $26, thymes.com)
As you prepare a relaxing night time bath, make yourself a cup of chamomile tea. Yes, a glass of wine might be what you are really craving, but no one wants to suffer from a wine hangover on Thanksgiving.
(Harney & Sons Chamomile Tea, $8, harney.com)
Nothing will relax you as much as calming bath salts. If you can afford the minutes, fill up your bath with these soothing sea salts from Lollia.
(Relax Sea Salt Satchel, $14, lollialife.com)
The calming scent of pure lavender is what makes us love this 2-in-1 Philip B. Lavender Hair and Body Shampoo. Perfect for relaxing and saving time!
(Philip B. Lavender Hair and Body Shampoo, $30, philipb.com)
Use an herbal face wash to calm skin and replenish moisture. Clarks Botanicals Soothing Herbal Face Wash removes makeup and cleanses skin all with the calming properties of Vitamin E, lavender and aloe.
(Clarks Botanicals Soothing Herbal Face Wash, $45, clarksbotanicals.com)
After your bath and before you go to bed be sure to use a soothing body lotion to ensure you sleep soundlessly.
(Aromatherapy Night Time Tea Body Lotion, $14, bathandbodyworks.com)
If cold spoons and cucumbers just aren't cutting it when it comes to your puffy eyes, then SKII is your next form of attack.
(SK-II Advanced Eye Treatment, $95, shop.sk-ii.com)
If you just don't have time to indulge in a bath, but your stress is just too much to bare, this Elemis temple balm is for you. This pulse-point gel helps to quiet your mind and makes sure you get all your work done.
(Elemis sp@home Quiet Mind, $26.88, amazon.com)