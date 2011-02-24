Go Streaking! Test Out The Rainbow Hair Trend

Time for a pep talk: I know that changing your hair color can be really terrifyingespecially if it’s for the first timebut if you’ve been itching for a temporary change, candy-colored hair is definitely the way to go. We first fell in love with the style back when Giles Deacon used it for his eponymous Spring 2010 collection, and although it seemed like it was bound to be a flash in the pan trend, it’s showed no sign of slowing.

Fast forward to Fall 2011, and there are already a number of designers who have gone the rainbow hair route when it came to their beauty looks. In Milan this morning, Fendi’s latest collection walked, with models sporting multi-colored manes. Prabal Gurung paired his dressy furs and gowns with messy, streaked hair, while Mandy Coon injected a bit of color into her moody collection in the form of brightly colored bangs.

Going rainbow sounds like a big commitment, but there are plenty of washable hair color options for a one-day fix. (Kerry even did it in the office last week!) Give this trend a trywe promise you’ll look more stylish than clownish.