Go Nude For Summer

Bright, bold shades aren’t the only makeup colors that are hot this summer. Shimmering shades of nude on lips and eyes are super chic and modern as well.

For the eyes a simple wash of sparkling beige with a hint of sunset gold from the lash line to the brow bone will compliment any eye shape or color. Pair it with a slight smudge of chocolate brown liner and jet-black mascara for perfect definition. For fair to medium skin tones, try Stila’s Silk Shadow Wash in Kitten or Benefit’s Velvet Eyeshadow in Fawn Over Me. For darker skin, try nudes that have a bit of warm bronze to them like La Femme Sparkle Dust in #9.

To keep your face balanced apply a blush with a slight kick of color like an apricot or subtle coral that will compliment the nude eye and lip. Apply the blush with a big fluffy powder brush and keep it concentrated on the apples of the cheeks only.

Keep lips looking soft and luminous by choosing nudes that are sheer or have an opalescent sheen to them. If you are fair to medium, use Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Shine Lip Gloss in Sparkling Champagne or Lancome’s Color Design Lipstick in Natural Beauty. For darker skin Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Care in Seashell Nude is perfect.

If the whole monochromatic nude look is a bit much for you, then just pick one feature to play with and you’ll still be on point for the season!