Go Back to School with Bobbi Brown’s Makeup Workshops

For anyone who’s never seen an eyelash curler, wants to hone their beauty skills, or hopes to break into makeup artistry, take advantage of Bobbi Brown’s Makeup Workshop Series. As Bobbi says: “Any woman can be her own makeup artist.”

The class instructors have been handpicked by Bobbi herself to work for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics–they have field experience from photo shoots, fashion shows, and advertising, all utilizing her expert makeup methods.

The classes include a lesson in makeup application and Q&A for clarification, followed by a little trial and error with fellow participants for “active interpretation.” A representative from Bobbi Brown: The Studio said that the classes run from 10AM to 2PM (except for Professional Beauty, which is 3PM-7PM, see below for details) and are priced at $200 for the class, products, and supplies used. Participants also get to leave with beauty loot– goodie bags are included with each session.

Choose from four different class categories:

1) Beauty Basics: Work with Bobbi’s 10-step makeup application, color combinations and brushes.

2) Everything About Eyes: If you find that your eyes are your best feature and you love to play them up, this one’s for you.

3) 40+ Beauty: For those 40 and over, learn how to put your face on as you age gracefully

4) Professional Beauty: For the working woman, this class details a time-friendly makeup regimen to keep you looking spectacular all day.

The classes become more advanced as you progress, enabling you to work your way to becoming your own makeup guru with each lesson.

Look out for an updated schedule of classes through the remainder of September and the fall. Also coming this fall to the workshop are one-day boot camp sessions, or Intensive Workshops for makeup artists (who can receive a discount for their first class, by the way). Hint: As soon as next spring, and definitely by Fall 2010, The Studio will be introducing weekly classes.

The next class will be Beauty Basics on Friday, July 31, and there’s still space left, but sign up soon–spots do go quickly! Call 973-783-3506 to put yourself on the roster or to ask questions.

Bobbi Brown–The Studio, located at 8 Lackawanna Plaza in Montclair, NJ