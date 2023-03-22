Meet the First Ever Glycolic Body Oil That Shoppers Say Erases Discoloration & Smoothes Arm Bumps Within 2 Weeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes we just don’t give the same amount of care to the rest of our body as we do our face. And even though discolored skin, dry patches and pesky white bumps can occur anywhere throughout the body, we tend to just ignore them because they’re not… well… staring at us in the face. But just because no one else is noticing the problem areas the same way we are doesn’t mean we have to live with them. And with this glycolic body oil from Glytone, shoppers say discolored, rough skin was smoothed out in a matter of weeks.

One reviewer wrote, “it truly makes a difference with my rough and bumpy skin. It also helps to erase the discoloration left on my skin when the bumps are gone.”

Typically you can find glycolic acid in lotions and creams, but Glytone says their oil is the first of its kind. For those who don’t know, glycolic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that’s made from sugar cane that easily and quickly penetrates the skin. The 5 percent pro-active glycolic acid found in this oil penetrates the skin over time to help reveal smoother, more hydrated skin.

Glytone Glycolic Acid Body Oil

The addition of papaya fruit extract helps to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, while avocado oil acts as a natural antioxidant to help protect the skin against environmental stressors while also hydrating the skin’s surface. One shopper who tried it wrote, “I really loved using Glytone resurfacing oil! It drastically reduced my bumps in the back of my arms and my thighs. Easy to use and feels great.”

Finally, a surprise ingredient works to nourish the skin even more, and it’s something you might already be sipping on during the weekends. This oil includes agave tequilana leaf extract that, according to the brand, nourishes and softens the skin.

Another shopper said, “Over time, maybe 1-2 weeks I saw a reduction in those pesky red bumps on my legs and arms.” They added that the product “went on smoothly and it IS an oil, but never showed on my clothing, it absorbed quickly and smelled great-with a citrusy scent.”

From March 22, 2023 until March 27, you can score 20 percent off your cart of $65 or more. All you have to do is enter the code FLASH20 to secure the deal.