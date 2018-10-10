StyleCaster
18 Top-Rated Beauty Products That'll Give You the Glowy Skin of Your Dreams

18 Top-Rated Beauty Products That’ll Give You the Glowy Skin of Your Dreams

18 Top-Rated Beauty Products That’ll Give You the Glowy Skin of Your Dreams
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

The word glowy carries more than one definition. For some, it’s simply dewy skin. For others, it’s liquid makeup that looks luminous instead of greasy. Sometimes, it’s a mix of the two. However you choose to look at it, there’s no mistaking glowy skin when you see it… it just is. And while a healthy skin-care routine and makeup appropriate for your specific needs and concerns definitely help the cause, there are some finds that have achieved best-seller status because they can brighten your complexion in mere minutes.

Whether they’re new kids on the blocks or old pros that have been on store shelves for years, these are the top-rated products that’ll deliver the ultimate glow-up if your vitamin C serum isn’t working as quickly as you’d like.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | NYX Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator
NYX Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator

Available in four shades—from pale pink to bronze—this liquid formula can be used as a base under your foundation or mixed in with your coverage to create a more radiant complexion. Apply all over or to wherever light directly hits the face (cheekbones, bridge of nose, brow bone).

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

We're never tired of raving about this complexion booster, which can be used to up the brightness of bare skin or on top of foundation to create a dewy glow in seconds.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Becca Skin Love Glow Elixir
Becca Skin Love Glow Elixir

Since launching its first skin-care range earlier this year, this serum has become a quick standout for its ability to hydrate and brighten the skin without a greasy buildup. It's made with a custom blend of natural ingredients that includes honey, fruit extracts and squalane.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Glossier Haloscope
Glossier Haloscope

Dubbed as the first-ever "dew effect highlighter," this stick formula comes in three different shades and is made with crystal extracts to literally light up your face.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products |
Milk Makeup Face Gloss

Meant for use on the eyes, lips and cheeks, this transparent vegan gloss is a quick and easy way to give your bare skin a natural shine or a glossy finish when used on top of makeup.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

A lightweight luminizing lotion available in four different hues (fair, light, medium and deep) to hydrate and give your skin an effortless-looking glow-up. Wear alone or under foundation.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Ciate London Dewy Stix
Ciate London Dewy Stix

This non-shimmery gel-like formula dries down to a texture that isn't too sticky or too dry, leaving you with a highlight that doesn't look like an awkward stripe across the cheekbones. It's also available in gold and rose gold shades.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Farmacy Skin Dew Hydrating Essence Mist & Setting Spray
Farmacy Skin Dew Hydrating Essence Mist & Setting Spray

A multitasking cult favorite face mist that can be used to set makeup, cool off your skin or simply boost your energy in the midst of a crazy day. It's made with glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture to the skin so you can feel dewy, too.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Farsali Rose Gold Elixir
Farsali Rose Gold Elixir

Infused with 24k gold, rosehip seed oil and pure botanicals, this luxe formula not only slows down collagen depletion; it also gives your skin a supple glow.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist
Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist

This lightweight mist is infused with Icelandic glacier water to take your makeup from matte to dewy in a matter of seconds.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Kora Organics Rose Quartz Luminizer
Kora Organics Rose Quartz Luminizer

Though it may seem like finely crushed rose quartz wouldn't exactly give you a smooth, luminous finish, the addition of nourishing noni fruit extract, coconut and rosehip oils ensure your skin is getting that nourishing luminous glow.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer

This clean beauty brand's top-selling product is a sheer illuminator with a translucent finish that can be used to create a glowy finish on all skin tones.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Honest Beauty Magic Balm
Honest Beauty Magic Balm

This skin multitasker is the key to a radiant glow when you're going makeup-free but still want the lustrous effects of a highlighter palette.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Illuminating
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Illuminating

This product has long carried a "cult favorite" status, but its newer illuminating version is slowly climbing the ranks as a skin-makeup hybrid that personifies glowy skin goals.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Weleda Skin Food
Weleda Skin Food

In addition to providing intense relief to dry skin patches, its all-natural formula is also a low-key amazing way to deliver just the right amount of shine to naked skin.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+
It Cosmetics Your Skin but Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Hydration? Check. Coverage? Check. Sun protection? Check. What isn't there to love about this all-in-one product, which also delivers a dewy finish (especially when paired with a mix-in illuminator).

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops

No one does mix-in formulas quite like this brand, which offers a line of varying finishes—from holographic to shimmering bronze—depending on your mood.

STYLECASTER | The Best Glowy Beauty Products | NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush
NARS Orgasm Liquid Blush

Blush can be tricky for many, but when you've got a dewy liquid formula that can be blended in like your foundation, the process gets a lot easier.

