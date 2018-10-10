18 Top-Rated Beauty Products That’ll Give You the Glowy Skin of Your Dreams

The word glowy carries more than one definition. For some, it’s simply dewy skin. For others, it’s liquid makeup that looks luminous instead of greasy. Sometimes, it’s a mix of the two. However you choose to look at it, there’s no mistaking glowy skin when you see it… it just is. And while a healthy skin-care routine and makeup appropriate for your specific needs and concerns definitely help the cause, there are some finds that have achieved best-seller status because they can brighten your complexion in mere minutes.

Whether they’re new kids on the blocks or old pros that have been on store shelves for years, these are the top-rated products that’ll deliver the ultimate glow-up if your vitamin C serum isn’t working as quickly as you’d like.