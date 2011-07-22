How To Fake A Gorgeous Vacation Glow

Photo: © Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Summer is my absolute favorite time of year, and I just love playing with a subtle bronzer on my face, shades of coral on my cheeks and lips and a sweep of golden shadow across my lids for a true beachy but healthy look. Many women can’t seem to get the bronzer thing down and sometimes get confused on exactly how to do their makeup when it becomes hotter outside.

Try on glowing summer makeup in the Makeover Studio!

I wanted all women to feel as carefree and sun-kissed as possible, so I created a universal “Vacation Glow” look to work on every woman no matter what features she may have. This golden, glowy and gorgeous style of makeup will have you feeling like the girl from Ipanema in no time. It’s so simple to apply, feels light on the skin and only takes a few minutes to create.

I decided the best way to teach women how to get this look was to film a video of myself applying it to my own face. Now you can watch me and follow along as I explain step-by-step how to sweep gold shadows across your lids, how to perfectly apply bronzer so you never look or feel dirty and where to apply that perfect pop of color to the cheeks.

To find the customized shades that are right for you, download my Carmindy App and avatar yourself to find a list of the colors and brands I recommend for your unique coloring then watch the video here and learn how to be a beautiful bronzed beach bunny.

Try on bronzer in the Makeover Studio!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.