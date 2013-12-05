4 Glowing Skin Treatments That Really Work

Between facials and fillers, there are endless options at spas and dermatologists’ offices that claim they can give you flawless skin — all while slowly draining your bank account. Want to get glowing skin with real results? These procedures will give you the most bang for your buck.

Environ’s Age Management Facial

What it does: This facial uses an advanced peel as well as ionic and ultrasonic technology to improve skin’s tone and texture. “This facial is intended to deliver the most effective and intense amount of active vitamins, niacinamide and clarifying ingredients to create a natural lightening of the skin, and to reestablish the skin’s youthful glow and color,” says Dr. Jason Michaels, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Dermatologic Surgeon.

Where to go: Aspire Dermatology in East Providence and Newport, Rhode Island.

Price: Between $85 and $150.

Length of procedure: 30 to 60 minutes.

Recovery: None.

Sculpt & Empower Treatment

What it does: The Microcurrent Treatment is a non-invasive process that lifts and tones skin, while building collagen, plumping skin and contouring the face. It’s great for loose, saggy skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. This treatment eliminates toxins and excess water and is as good as a lymphatic workout for the skin, according to Cecilia Wong, founder of Cecilia Wong Skincare. “It’s a fantastic natural alternative to Botox and chemical fillers,” says Wong, who is also quick to point out that the process is painless.

Where to go: Cecilia Wong Skincare in NYC.

Price: $200.

Length of procedure: 60 minutes.

Recovery: None.

Dermapen Microneedling



What it does: Dermapen uses tiny needles to treat fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, and a variety of other skin conditions, according to Dr. Craig Kraffert, a board-certified dermatologist. The dermatologist can apply an optional topical anesthetic to reduce pain.

Where to go: Redding Derm, the largest dermatology practice in northernmost California, which specializes in both aesthetic and clinical dermatology.

Price: $400 per treatment, or $1200 for a series of four treatments.

Length of procedure: 20 to 30 minutes.

Recovery: Typical treatments may cause redness for a few hours, while deeper treatments may cause tiny pinpoint bruising that lasts a few days. Both can be easily covered by a tinted product such as Amarte Natural Finish BB Cream.

Soft Tissue Augmentation with Sculptra

What it does: Stimulates skin cells to produce collagen. “Exercising and dieting is great to keep your body in shape, but it can turn a soft feminine face into a hollow tired masculine like one,” says Waldorf Dermatology & Laser Associates’ Dr. Heidi A. Waldorf, who is the director of Laser and Cosmetic Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center. “Sculptra allows the physician to resculpt and replenish the lost fat to recreate the youthful and feminine shape to the face.”

Where to go: It should only be performed by a core cosmetic physician (i.e. dermatologist, plastic surgeon, oculoplastic surgeon or a facial plastic surgeon), who is an expert injector, insists Dr. Waldorf.

Price: Between $1,000 and $2,000.

Length of procedure: 15 minutes.

Recovery: Massaging the face for 5 minutes, 5 times a day for 5 days is important. The only other recovery time is some swelling and bruising, which depends on the patient. Results are seen gradually over 1 to 2 months.

