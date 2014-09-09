Beauty Buzz: 101 Tips for Glowing Skin, DNA-Specific Skin Care, and More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz
1. Get ready to glow with 101 amazing tips for clear, luminescent skin. [Daily Makeover]
2. According to a new study, the age you go gray depends entirely on your natural hair color. [Glamour]
3. Thanks to a London-based engineer, a DNA-specific skin care line is coming. [WWD]
4. Stiff makeup brushes? Here’s the easy fix. [The Beauty Department]
5. Nine beauty bloggers shared their best tips, and you’ll want to steal them immediately. [People Style Watch]