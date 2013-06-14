5 Makeup Tips For A Gorgeous Summer Glow

Now that summer’s here, it’s time to ditch our flat, matte winter makeup. This season, it’s all about looking bronzed and healthy. In order to channel your inner J-Lo, here are five easy steps to achieving the perfect summer glow.

1. Use an illuminating foundation. A light-reflecting formula will give your complexion an all-over glow, plus help blur the look of pores and fine lines. Apply with a Beauty Blender sponge for a smooth, natural-looking finish. Don’t have a glowy foundation? Mix a few drops of liquid luminizer into a matte base to create your own. Try: Nars Sheer Glow Foundation ($44; narscosmetics.com); L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Foundation ($12.95, lorealparisusa.com)

2. Apply a brightener under the eyes. This will help you look more awake and youthful. Plus, it’ll brighten up your whole face! Try: MAC Prep and Prime Highlighter ($24, maccosmetics.com); Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Brightener ($8.99, ulta.com)

3. Apply either a shimmer or matte bronzer to the cheekbones and forehead. Using a shimmer bronzer will give you a sun-kissed glow, while using a matte bronzer will add warmth to the face. Try: The Balm Betty-Lou Manizer ($24, thebalm.com); NYC Bronzer in Sunny ($2.79, cvs.com)

4. Use a liquid or powder highlighter where the sun naturally hits the face, which is on top of the cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, and forehead. Highlighting will help your skin look bathed in sunlight, even if you’re stuck in the office under fluorescent bulbs. Try: Josie Maran Argan Illuminizer ($28, josiemarancosmetics.com); Hard Candy So Baked Bronzer in Tiki ($7, walmart.com)

5. To complete the look, apply a setting spray to the face. A quick spritz not only locks your makeup in place, but it will also leave your complexion with a healthy, dewy finish to complete your summer glow. Try: Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray ($29, urbandecay.com); NYX Dewy Finish Setting Spray ($8, nyxcosmetics.com)

Read more: Makeup Tricks To Help You Look Less Tired