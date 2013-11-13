How to Fake That Just-Got-Busy Glow

Victoria’s Secret models are known for three things: perfect bodies, slept-in waves and gorgeous glowing skin. We went backstage for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show show — which will air Dec. 10th— to learn how they fake that perfect glow.

Model Lindsay Ellingson admits that she’s gotten two oxygen facials in the past week to make her skin look as flawless as possible for the show, but she credits makeup artist Dick Page for giving her skin that just-had-sex glow. “He takes lipstick and applies it to our cheeks before putting on foundation.”

By using the lipstick before foundation, you’re able to give your cheeks a much more natural looking flush. We suggest using Victoria’s Secret Glossy Tint Lip Sheen ($9, victoriassecret.com). Draw three stripes onto your cheeks and blend well with your fingers.

Read more: A Lipstick That Takes You from Day to Night