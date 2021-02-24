Glow Recipe’s Best-Selling Watermelon Serum Is Here For Your Entire Body

What do Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Tess Holliday all have in common? They’re fans of Glow Recipe’s best-selling Watermelon Glow family, with the serum, moisturizer and PHA+BHA toner. The best-selling line just added what’s sure to be a hit: the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream. It comes at the perfect time when we’re all at home boosting our self-care time and craving smooth, hydrated skin.

The lightweight cream is great for all skin types wanting supple skin throughout the winter months. It contains watermelon seed butter to moisturize, hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration and hibiscus AHA to smooth the texture of skin. It’s a light exfoliation to get rid of all those bumps and dry spots. And of course it has that now-iconic watermelon scent fans love from the line.

Pink Dream Body Cream feels hydrating even to my dry, itchy skin but try not to use it right after shaving your legs or it might burn a little. I made that mistake. This body lotion contains skincare-like actives that are best used on your shaving off days. It also has added fragrance so keep that in mind.

Instead of using it before bed (I save this time for my heavier, fragrance-free options), I like to apply Pink Dream to my body in the morning so it’s like a subtle perfume throughout the day in a formula that keeps my skin feeling soft. Shop it now at Sephora, along with the rest of the Watermelon fam.