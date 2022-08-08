Glow Recipe Revamped Its Cult-Fave Watermelon Sleeping Mask With New Powerful Anti-Aging Ingredients

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Glow Recipe fans, I have good news and bad news. The bad news? The viral Watermelon Sleeping Mask is no more. The brand discontinued the fan favorite. But don’t worry — here’s the good news — an even better version just launched. Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment is out today and let me tell you, it’s a glow-up.

The new-and-improved formula contains a 2.5 percent blend of glycolic acid and lactic acid that promises to be pH balancing. Why is that so important? Many alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) have a pH of about 1-2, which can cause skin irritation. This formula has a pH level closer to the skin (5.25-5.5), making it safe for even sensitive skin. The brand promises it’s just as effective as a 10 percent glycolic acid solution, just less redness-inducing.

The addition of niacinamide is new to this formula, too. It can help reduce the appearance of pores and help even skin tone. Quinoa peptides are also exclusive to this launch, added to firm and smooth skin texture and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Of course, there are hydrating ingredients along with the resurfacing ones. Hyaluronic acid works to plump skin and draw in moisture, while watermelon extract (a fave from the original formula) soothes irritation and calms inflammation. Plus, watermelon contains antioxidant-rich lycopene, which works to prevent damage to the skin (like from the sun), and reduce texture changes and fine lines. It also smells like heaven.

I mean, just look at these results.

Use this light exfoliator 2-3 times a week at the end of your nighttime skincare routine. Baby soft, clearer skin is in your future. Grab Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment at Sephora now before it becomes another TikTok viral product and it disappears from the Internet.