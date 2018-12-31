Glow Recipe’s New Budget-Friendly, K-Beauty Line Sweet Chef Is Launching At Target

If you’re a beauty girl at heart, hearing of newly-launched brands is always celebration-worthy. And as we enter the New Year, prepare to see new brands popping up left and right, especially in the coming months. For K-beauty enthusiasts, 2019 is looking especially bright now that Glow Recipe is launching a budget-friendly sister brand, Sweet Chef, at Target in just a few weeks.

Like it’s more luxurious counterpart, Sweet Chef will feature products chock-full of vitamins from superfoods that we eat like kale, ginger and beets. When it comes to K-Beauty, you know it’s all about nourishing ingredients in highly effective formulas. And let’s not forget the adorable packaging, too.

Glow Recipe founders, Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, have proven themselves notable in the K-beauty world so we know this new line is worth the hype. Let’s not forget the Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask that racked up a whopping 5,000 person waiting list. Lee and Chang believe infusing the benefits of these healthy ingredients in skincare equals a radiant, glowing and healthy complexion and this new collection follows suit.

The new line will feature three collections including Ginger + Vitamin C, Beet + Vitamin A and Kale + Vitamin B to tackle three major skin concerns. Within each collection, Sweet Chef will feature a serum shot and a sheet mask in the cutest packaging ever.

The Sweet Chef Line is scheduled to hit Glow Recipe’s website on Jan. 16 and products are available for pre-order now. If we are looking at history of sales, we recommend jumping on that right away. If you prefer to shop in-store, the affordable K-Beauty line will be available in Target stores starting Jan 27. The serum shots are expected to sale for $19.99 retail and the coordinating masks for $3.50 so you can grab the skin care duo for under $25.

Obsessed with the collection already? Here’s a deeper dive into some of the products and how they work.

Ginger + Vitamin C Serum Shot

Diminish those stubborn dark spots with a burst of ginger and Vitamin C.

$19.99 at Glow Recipe

Beet + Vitamin A Fresh Pressed Sheet Mask

If texture is your concern, this antioxidant-rich mask will help smooth your complexion. From minimizing pores to smoothing out rough textures, this mask does the trick in minutes.

$3.50 at Glow Recipe

Kale + Vitamin B Serum Shot

If you believe a kale salad a day keeps the doctor away, you’ll love this serum. It keeps dry skin at bay, nourishes skin and locks in moisture thanks for kale and Vitamin B.

$19.99 at Glow Recipe