Glow Recipe’s New Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream Is Perfect for Dry Skin that Also Breaks Out

I’ve worked in beauty for more than a decade and it was only a few years ago when I learned I have combination skin. My face is often dry and tight but heavy moisturizers clog my pores and make me break out along my jawline. It’s the most confusing skin type, let me tell you. That’s why I jumped at the chance to do a Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream review. The newest skincare product from the celeb-loved K-beauty-inspired brand is for skin just like mine.

The launch was inspired by co-founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee’s skin journeys, navigating their combination skin as the season changes. It was created for those who feel tight and dry, especially in colder months, but still have oily areas prone to acne. It’s also for those with sensitive skin. That’s thanks to a formula packed with five weights of hyaluronic acid to target different layers of the skin. The addition of polyglutamic acid, a hydrating peptide, boosts the power of the hyaluronic acid, while three types of plum help bring dewiness to the skin.

Ice willowherb extract helps to balance skin (especially any oil hanging around) and supports the skin’s moisture barrier.

I get nervous before trying any new moisturizer since my hormonal breakouts seem to just wait around until I use the “wrong” thing and they can pop right back up. (The worst!) But I knew right away my skin would love this whipped gel cream. It’s super lightweight but still sinks right into dry areas, smoothing any flaky areas away. It feels almost cooling on my sensitized skin. (I’ve been using too many actives!) It smells good too but not so strong that a fragrance sticks around.

After using Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer for just a few nights, I noticed my face feeling more hydrated in the morning and my foundation even started going on smoother with less texture. Oh, and no breakouts! Score! I can see myself using this moisturizer until the last drop. And here’s where there’s some more good news. This is Glow Recipe‘s first refillable product. So when you get to the end, you just pop out the inner section, throw it in the recycling bin, and buy a refill pod that has a $6 savings.

Head over to Sephora to grab Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer now before TikTok discovers it and you can’t find it anywhere.