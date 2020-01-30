Glow Recipe Next Cult-Fave Watermelon Product Is Actually a Lipstick

If you’re a fan of watermelon, well, this is definitely the lip product for you. Glow Recipe Lip Pop is the brand’s next watermelon-infused item and the first makeup product ever from the K-beauty favorite. It joins the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist and Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, all of which contain amino-rich watermelon extract. Yum.

Lip Pop isn’t exactly a lipstick per se but it’s more than a lip balm. It contains vitamin E, coconut oil and watermelon seed oil for intense hydration, as well as edible flower-derived AHA to smooth out the texture of the lips. There’s also coconut flower sugar to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, leaving behind flake-free lips. All of that with a pink tint? Yes, please. Now, how pink Lip Pop will be depends on your pH. You can also layer it on to give a more intense shine and color.

As with all Glow Recipe products, Lip Pop is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as marked “clean” per Sephora’s guidelines. It’s formulated without more than 50 ingredients deemed toxic, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens and phthalates. That’s especially important for lip products, as if you’re anything like me, you lick your lips while wearing lip balm a little too often—especially when it tastes like watermelon.

Shop it at Sephora now both in stores and online.

