Glow Recipe Just Added to Its Cult-Fave Watermelon Line With A Makeup/Skincare Hybrid

It looks like the “secret weapon” to Lizzo’s glow was just revealed. Back in October, makeup artist Alexx Mayo used a top-secret product to give Lizzo’s face a gorgeous glow without the white cast. Now, we know exactly what it is—and you can shop it. It turns out, Mayo was using Glow Recipe Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops for “that extra glow.” He writes: “It adds the perfect ‘dew’ to the finished look.”

The newest launch in Glow Recipe’s watermelon fam is a skincare/makeup hybrid that reminds us a bit of Glossier Futuredew. It’s all about that dewy skin that’s not a blinding highlight. Glow Recipe’s Dew Drops have skincare ingredients such as watermelon (of course) for vitamins A and C, niacinamide to help even skin tone and texture, hyaluronic acid to trap in moisture and moringa seed oil to smooth and hydrate.

Dew Drops is great for all skin drops because, as you can see on Lizzo, there’s no gray cast. That’s because it’s formulated without mica, glitter or pearls.

