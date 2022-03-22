TikTok Superstar Mikayla Nogueira Says These Glow Recipe Products Were ‘Love at First Application’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe 22-year-old Mikayla Nogueira was working at Ulta Beauty less than two years ago. Now, more than 11 million TikTok followers watch her every move and trust her product reviews. They love her because she’s real and doesn’t take sponsorships from many brands — only the ones she really uses and believes in. One of those is Glow Recipe, which is why she’s launched a new set with the brand: Glow Recipe Glow Essentials by Mikayla. It features all her favorites at a crazy-amazing value.

You might remember seeing Nogueira talk about her love for Glow Recipe’s Watermelon products in videos about her skincare routine. She found out about the skincare just like all of her fans — on TikTok. “I have been consistently using Glow Recipe products since Stephanie, Glamzilla, first showed me her routine to achieve glowing skin a while back,” Nogueira tells STYLECASTER. “I was blown away by her results and wanted to try the routine for myself. It was love at first application.”

For less than $50, you get a full-size Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, Mini Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum and Mini Plum Plump Hyaluronic Moisturizer. If you bought these separately, they would retail for $67!

“Something I really love about Glow Recipe is the experience of applying the products,” she continues. “The scents, texture and feel of the products truly make it special. The results I have seen from the products are a massive contributor to my glowy complexion.” Glow Essentials by Mikayla is a 3-step skincare routine to plump and hydrate the skin. Nogueira likes to use these products to prep her skin for makeup.

She’s excited to get this kit out to her fans because she really believes in the brand. “Glow Recipe checks off every box for me,” she says. “Their values are impeccable. Cruelty-free, eco-friendly packaging, incredible co-founders. Asian-owned, founded by two women who have an unmatched work ethic.” Nogueira also appreciates that the brand favors “unedited skin” over airbrushed perfection, adding: “I have struggled with insecurity when it comes to my skin, and Glow Recipe inspires me to be comfortable in my skin.”

Go shop Glow Recipe Glow Essentials by Mikayla before TikTok sells it out.