This TikTok-Viral Serum Is So Illuminating, One Shopper Warns: Your Skin Will ‘Glow Like a Newborn Baby’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than a beauty product that gives you the best of both worlds. Why buy two different products when you can get the same benefits in one makeup and skincare hybrid? Yes, products like this actually exist and they’re a lot easier to find than you might think. Thanks to TikTok, you now have one that you can add to your routine rightaway.

You might recognize Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and its distinct pink color and packaging. It’s hard not to when you’re scrolling through TikTok or browsing the shelves at Sephora. Inside the shimmering bottle, you’ll find a multifunctional serum that leaves a super radiant finish on your skin, whether you wear it alone or under makeup. It also boasts plenty of benefits for your complexion.

Niacinamide tackles hyperpigmentation, dullness and the appearance of pores, while watermelon extract provides hydration and luminosity. To top it all off, hyaluronic acid locks in moisture and gives your skin that coveted glass skin bounce. After all, the ingredient can retain 1,000 times its weight in water, per the brand.

Not only that, but the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops have also gone viral on TikTok. As seen in @meredithduxbury’s natural makeup look video, the highlighting serum gives her skin a visible glow. She applies it all over her face and then mixes a couple more pumps into her foundation. “Look at this beautiful glow. I’m obsessed,” she says at the end of the TikTok.

Besides the TikTok creator, droves of Sephora shoppers have voiced their praise for the product. “It makes you glow like a newborn baby. I am a skincare girl and this is one of my favorite products EVER,” one reviewer wrote.

You heard them! Get glowing like a newborn baby with the help of Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, which go for $34 at Sephora (you can also shop them at Amazon

). If you’re struggling to add hydration and radiance to your complexion, this product is all yours.

This face serum is special in that it creates the perfect glossy glow without mica, glitter or a gray cast. Be sure to apply it before moisturizer or as the final step in your routine to achieve the dewy, bouncy complexion your skin deserves.

The lightweight gel is suitable for all skin types and is vegan and cruelty-free. It additionally comes in recyclable packaging.

Make sure you also check in on what the reviewers are saying about the serum. The product has earned a 4.4-star overall rating at Sephora, with one shopper explaining, “I’ve been using this product for about the past three months. I’ve noticed such a difference in my skin. my clogged pores are completely gone, fine lines I’ve noticed on my chin are completely gone. They add, “I love how this stuff works and how beautiful it makes the skin look for makeup or even just on its own.”

Don’t let your complexion stoop to dry, dull winter skin levels. Give it a dose of the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops for an all-over radiance that everyone will ask about.