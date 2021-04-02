Glow Recipe’s New Avocado Serum Banishes Redness & Irritation Overnight

They’ve done it again. Just a few weeks after their Watermelon serum went viral on TikTok, Glow Recipe launched another product that’s set to blow up, too. The Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum was made for sensitive skin to soothe and calm redness, irritation and dehydration. Even if you don’t have dry skin, this can help repair a damaged moisture barrier that happens for all kinds of reasons and you might not even know it’s there.

All the acids we love, the BHAs and AHAs, the retinoids, can help unclog pores and smooth out the skin’s texture. But it can also leave your skin a little sensitized. That happens if you don’t use the right hydration with these types of products, or if you use them too often. Add in environmental damage like pollution and the sun and you’ve got a recipe for an effed-up moisture barrier.

Have you ever applied your normal daytime moisturizer or sunscreen and wondered why it stung? Yup, that’s that damage telling you it needs to be soothed. This serum can help.

It targets dry, irritated, itchy red skin with Ceramide-5 to prevent and repair any discomfort. There’s also avocado butter and avocado extract, which acts as an antioxidant packed with Oleic and linoleic acids to smooth and moisturize. The addition of Allantoin helps continue to moisturize and protect the skin, while K-beauty favorite rice milk soothes and hydrates.

The vegan and cruelty-free serum fits right into your nighttime skincare routine because it’s lightweight and has no sticky texture. You can easily apply it under your heavier moisturizers for extra hydration. If you have oily skin, you’ll love the light feel under an oil-free lotion that won’t clog your pores. Then you can really get some beauty sleep.