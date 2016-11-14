Watch This Mesmerizing Video of Glow-in-The-Dark Hair

Just this weekend, we said that pink hair was the major “whoa” hair trend of 2016, but we stand corrected, because there’s a new trend in town, and it’s basically the equivalence of your childhood glow-in-the-dark star stickers, but for adults. We present to you glow-in-the-dark hair, and it’s coming to an Instagram—and cool-girl influencer—near you.

This past week, hairstylist and hair magician Guy Tang posted a video to Instagram of his trippy creation, which shows a woman in a dark room, flipping around her glowing hair. Like, actual radioactive, glow-stick-level glowing hair in shades of highlighter pink, yellow, and orange. In an accompanying YouTube video, Tang explains that he first dyed the woman’s hair blonde, then painted on Kenra Color hair dye in shades of fuchsia, red, orange, yellow. The result? A real-life lava lamp that won’t burn your skin off if you touch it, or, in Tang’s words, “neon rainbow glowing hair.”

Without the black light, the woman’s hair looks like it was dipped in a pot of melted markers—and we mean that in the best, most-envious way possible. We can’t say that this fiery design is for the faint of heart (it most definitely isn’t), but we also bow down to anyone who tries it, since it’s guaranteed to collect oodles of stares on the streets.