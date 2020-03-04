A Black Woman Created the Satin Bonnet That Actually Stays Put While I Sleep

I buy hair bonnets as often as I buy those drugstore umbrellas that look promising (and cost close to nothing) but never last. They’re as frustrating as they are helpful and necessary. Though the satin bonnet is a tool in and of itself, getting it to stay on while I slept felt like an uphill battle that would never end; that is until the Glow by Daye satin bonnet, also known as an actual miracle, came into my life.

Understandably so, anytime a beauty product is F.U.B.U. (for us, by us), I’m paying attention because there are enough brands that get our Black women staples wrong or don’t bother to think of us at all. Ranay Daye, the Los Angeles-based mother of two who founded Glow by Daye, has clearly cracked the code with a range of caps that are elevated but still affordable versions of something you’d grab in the drugstore or beauty supply on a whim.

There’s the cordless, microwavable heat cap for deep conditioning, oil treatments and other DIY concoctions; a satin-lined shower cap to keep your hair dry dry; a hood dryer attachment with a conveniently long hose design and my current obsession: the premium satin bonnet.

I love it for many reasons. One, the floral design (one of many options) just so happens to match my favorite robe.

The double-lined, high-density satin material is thick enough to keep my wet hair from completely soaking the pillow before bed. The secure, but gentle edge also doesn’t pull at my edges. But my favorite part is undoubtedly the drawstring that keeps it on top of my head, no matter how tight or loose I pull it.

And because the cap is huge and made of quality material, I know it will last long, even after I’ve washed it many times and grown out my hair. The drawstring is such a simple and effective add-on; if someone else already did it, it probably didn’t work because I would have definitely remembered.

I can’t think of a better reason to buy a couple of these during Women’s Month or any month for that matter. Everything, whether you buy it on the Glow by Daye site or Amazon, is a naturalista’s dream come true. Plus, knowing that it was created by someone who looks like me is icing on the cake.

