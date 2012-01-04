StyleCaster
Glow All Winter Long

Just because it’s winter that doesn’t mean you have to wait for the warmer days to come back in order to get a little color on your skin. Glowing skin appears healthier and vibrant and you no longer have to blame the cold weather for not being able to achieve the look. With so many bronzers and self-tanning products to choose from it can be a little overwhelming to pick a good one. We’ve done the dirty work for you and nailed it down to some great ones to try.

Whether you want just a hint of color or the ‘I just came back from vacation look’ you can skip those dangerous tanning beds and check out the list of products that will instant tan and bronze you safely.

When achieving the sun-kissed look this is the only product youll need. The mineral allows you to build color giving you the option of adding as little or as much color as your prefer and can be worn all over your face.

(Bare Escentuals Warmth, $19, bareescentuals.com)

Leave your worries about smelling like self-tanner at the door, because this self-tanning lotion has an odor eliminating formula. Youll instantly see color on your skin and it gradually darkens as the day goes by. Theres also no need for lotion because this is just as moisturizing.

(Beautisol Summer Glow-dark self-tanning lotion, $39, beautisol.com)

On those mornings where you have a little too much going on you can skip the foundation and go straight to this moisturizer. The formula is lightweight and gives natural looking color. Lets not forget youre also protecting your skin because its an SPF 20. With up to 10 shades to choose from you're sure to find a match.

(Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer, $42, sephora.com)

Not everyone wants to look like they live on a tropical island all year-round, but that doesnt mean they dont want some color. This is the bronzer to use when you want just a touch of a bronze.

(Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder in Golden Light, $35, sephora.com)

Need to get a tan ASAP? This is definitely the go-to product for express color. In up to three days youll have a noticeable tan that will gradually wear off when you are no longer using the lotion.

(Jergens Natural Glow Express, $8.49, drugstores.com)

Applying a self-tanner can be tricky especially when it comes to avoiding streak marks. Whats great about Luminous Bronzer is that you can see the color while youre applying it and you get a natural finish.

(LOREAL Luminous Bronzer, $9.39, ulta.com)

If youre searching for the bronzer that will give you a super-tanned look then look no further. Sweep this on your cheeks and youll forget that you even need the sun to tan. And the touch of shimmer it adds gives it a plus.

(NARS Bronzing Powder in Laguna, $33, sephora.com)

Mousse isnt just for your hair. Treat your body to the softest self-tanner that helps you get an instant glow. The formula dries in under a minute and youre left with long-lasting color.

(ST. Tropez Tanning Mousse, $40, drugstore.com)

