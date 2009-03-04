The Gloves Come Off

You may think there is only one way to wear a glove. Think again.

The Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2009 show in Milan featured pink, red, tan, and black leather driving gloves. But they weren’t found on the hands of the models. Instead, they were placed artfully on top of their heads.

The collection was inspired by Elsa Schiaparelli—the revolutionary Italian designer with ties to the Surrealist and Dadaist artistic movements. She collaborated with such artists as Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali, creating imaginative and whimsical clothing.

Schiaparelli was famous for wearing a hat that looked like a giant shoe. Dolce & Gabbana’s glove headpieces look like a nod to the idea of wearing an accessory in the wrong place. Could they become as iconic as Elsa’s shoe-hat?

What do you think? Would you wear your gloves…on your head?