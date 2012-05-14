A New Monthly Addiction For Makeup Mavens

Our first Glossybox!

Glossybox, the world’s largest beauty subscription service, is finally launching in the United States! Seventeen other countries have been enjoying the beauty sampling service for some time, but now U.S. residents can get in on the fun, too.

For $21 a month, Glossybox will send you samples of no less than five beauty products. We got our own box not too long ago and were pleasantly surprised with what we found. The pastel pink box contained Erno Laslo skincare products, a bottle of OPI polish in Kiss Me On My Tulips, Cargo Eye Bronzer, Kryolan High Gloss in Toffee, Basq Cucumber Tea Soothing Eye Gel, and C.O. Bigelow Body Lotion in Peppermint.

While the brand advertises samplings of makeup and skincare items, everything but the Erno Laslo products appeared to be full-size, so you’re basically paying very little for a lot of beauty goodness.

To make sure you’re getting products you will actually use, Glossybox asks each member to create a beauty profile, so they know what each subscriber’s individual needs and wants are. To further ensure customers are getting what they want, Glossybox asks members to fill out product reviews. For each product review, a customer receives 100 “GlossyDots.” For every 1,000 dots earned, a complimentary Glossybox is sent out.

Will you be trying this subscription-based service?