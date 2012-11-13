GlossyBox’s CEO Tells Us What Gifts to Buy This Holiday Season

Now that Thanksgiving is around the corner, it’s time to really start checking off your holiday gift list. Just in case you are clueless as to what to start shopping for, we’ve pulled in an expert to steer you in the right direction. Susan Naci, CEO of GlossyBox, is a veteran in the media and beauty industry and knows a good gift when she sees one. Having spent years working as the Advertising Director, Luxury for Vanity Fair magazine, Naci recently joined the team at GlossyBox in the U.S. to help oversee the growth of the company and strategic partnerships.
GlossyBox was founded in Berlin and is a subscription-based beauty service that allows beauty junkies to test a minimum of five luxury items per month and then tailor their boxes by filling out surveys on what they liked and disliked. Above, Naci let us know what she’s loving right now, and what she thinks would be good gifts this season – coming from someone who is constantly on the lookout for the next luxe item, we’re taking these to heart.
Click through to see Naci's gift picks!
AmorePacific Future Response Essentials Resotrative Age Defense Regimen Set: "This brand is consistently a GlossyBox favorite of our beauty editors and subscribers. The collection of products, formulated with powerful antioxidants and potent Asian botanicals, keeps my skin noticeably softer and hydrated. If you’re serious about improving your skin, this is a must-have set." (AmorePacific Future Response Essentials Resotrative Age Defense Regimen Set, $195, sephora.com)
Chanel Beige: "A tribute to one of Coco Chanel’s favorite colors, Beige is amazingly elegant, while at the same time very fresh… both sexy and clean. Beige is a gorgeous blend of floral bouquets with jasmine, gardenia, and rose. It’s a scent you can wear in the office and into the evening." (Chanel Beige, $110, chanel.com)
Camilla Skovgaard: "I am a Camilla Skovgaard shoe fanatic. Her signature serrated soles and striking designs makes her one of fashion’s most daring and unique shoe designers today. Her genius collection gets stronger every year. These are truly statement pieces that are timeless… and bad-ass." (Camilla Skovgaard Ankle Wedge Boot with Saw Sole, $595, shopbop.com)
GlossyBox: "I may be partial, but the chicest and easiest gift this holiday has to be a GlossyBox subscription. It’s the gift of access to beauty cult favorites from around the globe. GlossyBox will keep your loved ones – or yourself – in the know and looking fabulous, whether you’re mingling with friends at a holiday party, or dishing with aunts at the family gathering." ($21 per month on subscription basis, glossybox.com)
Finn Jewelry: "My girlfriend Soraya Silchenstedt designs lovely jewelry for Finn Jewelry. Her pieces are refined and ladylike, but with an edge. She’s creating new classics. I love the baby mako tooth with a rose cut diamond necklace, and the dagger earrings with pave diamonds. Sold exclusively at Barney’s." (Finn Jewelry, for more information visit barneys.com)
HippxRGB Nude Nail Lacquer: "I can’t stop staring at my nude polished nails, they’re so chic and sophisticated I can barely stand it! Celebrity Nail Stylist Jenna Hipp partnered with RGB Cosmetics Founder Gina Carney to create this amazing collection of nude colors that work for all skin tones. The chemical and cruelty-free line makes you feel pretty virtuous too." (HippxRGB, $16, rgbcosmetics.com)
Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum: "Another GlossyBox favorite. From the first moment I tried this product I was in love! One or two small pumps is all you need to give your hair brilliant shine. Lightly scented with a blend of 11 essential oils, this ultra-light serum penetrates the hair for a super silky touch. The best part? It’s chemical-free and totally pure." (Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum, $30, sephora.com)
L'aviva Vintage ikat Scarves: "The ikat scarf is my go to scarf for almost any occasion. They work tucked around your neck with a winter coat, or over your shoulders around a slip of a dress, L'aviva's vintage ikat scarves are large, luxurious, and unique. The designs are printed on swaths of incredible-feeling vintage silk crêpe de chine from Uzbekistan (region of Central Asia)." (L'aviva Vintage ikat Scarves, $285, lavivahome.com)
Lierac Gommage Sensoriel: "I am a devoted fan of this body scrub. Made with white flower extracts and four precious botanical oils, it’s a delicious invigorating exfoliation that will give your body a complete skin makeover. Your skin will literally glow, perfect for holiday’s costume de rigueur skin revealing outfits." (Lierac Gommage Sensoriel, $30, lierac-usa.com)
Rouge G de Guerlain Jewel Lipstick Compact: "Glossy, functional and so luxe! For a jaw dropping pout, this ruby-powder lipstick, tucked inside a chic silver case, has a mirror that pops open when you pull the lipstick out. A shimmering lipstick and mirror all in one, it’s a must in your evening clutch. Plus, it’s super moisturizing, and lasts for hours." (Rouge G de Guerlain Jewel Lipstick Compact, $48, sephora.com)