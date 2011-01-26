Glossy Red Lips That Will Make Every Guy Melt

Whether you want your lips to be matte or glossy, bold colors are in for the spring season. We of course still love a nude and pale pink every now and again, but dewy or matte skin with a pop of lip color is pretty much to die for right now. So, if you’re not sure of what to do for your V-Day look or just want to mix up your date night special, we have some inspiration for you. From the runways at Louis Vuitton, Gucci and YSL to the latest makeup lines of Bobbi Brown and Tom Ford, we’re surrounded by wine red lips. Always keeping our men on their toes, try going glossy this season and see what kind of reaction you cause!

Louis Vuitton’s glossy lips were a striking deep red that we just have to have. To get the look, we’ll be using Tom Ford’s Private Blend Lip Color in Bruised Plum with a clear gloss over the top – we advise you do the same.

The cherry red lips seen on Gucci’s runways were stunning paired with a metallic smoky eye sans eyeliner. To get a lip this perfectly bold, we rely on M.A.C’s Ruby Woo for the color but since it is such a matte lipstick use a gloss such as Too Faced’s Superzie Lip Injection for extreme shine.

At YSL’s Spring 2011 show the ladies offset their bleached brows with a bold burgundy lip. If you’re brave enough to try this color off the runway (and we hope you are!) use Bobbi Brown’s Black Velvet Collection Lip Color in Black Maple to get the look – and of course a touch of gloss.