Fall Trend to Try: The Ultra-Glossy Red Lip

For the past few seasons, there has been a transition to matte — matte lips, matte skin, matte nails. But one trend we saw on the fall 2013 runways was the return of the ultra-glossy opaque red lip — the classic look we’ve seen on the likes of Old Hollywood beauties like Rita Hayworth and Lana Turner to today’s trendsetters like Gwen Stefani and Taylor Swift. Paired with a matte complexion, the contrast makes the lips pop even more.

The glossy lip was sported on the runway in different hues — from a bright true red at Marc by Marc Jacobs (pictured above) and Oscar de la Renta to a dark ruby red at Emporio Armani. And seen on the red carpet, Katharine McPhee went ultra glossy with a red-orange shade at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

To recreate the look, coat your favorite red lipstick with a non-sticky lip gloss. Or for a one-step application, use a liquid lipstick that applies like a lip gloss, but is opaque. Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Vernis Á Lévres Glossy Stain in 9 Rouge Laque ($34, yslbeautyus.com) is a classic cherry red with a slanted brush that allows you to cleanly trace around the lips. Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquick Lipstick in Icon ($28, hourglasscosmetics.com) is a blue red that last all day and doesn’t dry the lips with its antioxidant and vitamin C and E formula.

