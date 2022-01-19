Glossier Listened to Fans and Relaunched Its Viral Solid Perfume — With an Upgrade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a weird coincidence (or fate?) that Glossier’s original solid perfume has been all over my TikTok FYP. Fans have been flexing their possession of the discontinued product with others asking why it ever left in the first place. The travel-friendly, solid compact is easy to use and to throw in your bag for later. Plus, if you’ve ever smelled the Glossier You fragrance, you know why it’s a favorite. Well, the beauty gods were listening: Glossier You Solid is back and it’s actually even better than the original.

First, let me explain why the scent is so popular to begin with. The warm fragrance has notes of ambrox, ambrette, musk, iris root and pink pepper. It feels both timeless and seasonless. In the solid perfume, the scent is softer than Glossier You Eau de Parfum. It’s in an alcohol-free, anhydrous (water-free) wax base that melts into your skin and does seem to stay with you throughout the day.

The new Glossier You Solid might look similar but there are some great differences. First, it’s now vegan and refillable! It features a removable, recyclable tin tray that secures into the weighted metal compact with a magnet that can be refilled for just $20. (That’s a $10 savings.) Otherwise, the coated smooth pink enamel has that ergonomic thumbprint that makes it so fun to swivel open and closed.

The original sold every 9.5 minutes, according to the brand. I have a feeling this one will be even more popular since fans have been waiting for it to come back in stock. Surprise! It’s here and it’s improved because you can always make a great thing even better. It just launched so it’s still available on the Glossier website — that is until folks on TikTok realize it’s there and sell it out.