I Smell Good News—Glossier is Coming to Nordstrom

There are very few beauty brands able to grow a massive customer base and cult-worthy following just by selling online. Glossier is one of them and possibly, the biggest. Of course, now the brand has stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Austin and London but if you’re not able to hit up of the Instagram-ready retail spots, you’re in luck. Glossier is coming to Nordstrom. Yes, really. But before you get too excited, there’s a bit of a catch.

Though people love Glossier’s makeup and skincare, you won’t be able to grab these goodies at Nordstrom. (Sorry!) The brand created chic fragrance-specific pop-ups in seven Nordstrom stores. That means you’ll only be able to shop the Glossier You fragrance. From December 3-February 16, pink-detailed shop-in-shops will be inside Nordstrom stores in Seattle, New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Washington D.C. and Santa Anita.

“Fragrance is an extremely personal category—one that people understandably prefer to discover in person—and department stores are the largest channel for fragrance, making up nearly a quarter of all U.S. fragrance sales,” Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss told CNBC.

If you’re not familiar with Glossier You, here’s your moment to go in and discover it first-hand. You know how fragrances smell a bit different on everyone? Glossier says this is especially true for You as it’s comprised of mostly base notes. Ambrette, ambrox and musk create a delicious scent meant to melt into your skin.

Glossier You eau de parfum retails for $60 on the Glossier website and soon, select Nordstrom stores.

