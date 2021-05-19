Olivia Rodrigo’s Fave Glossier Lipstick Is Finally Here & You Can Buy It

Back in April, we got a peek inside Olivia Rodrigo’s makeup routine, which included an unreleased Glossier lipstick. Well now, Glossier Ultralip is finally here and you can shop Rodrigo’s fave shade and eight other gorgeous options. Here’s everything you need to know about the buzzy new launch.

“So the Ultralip has hyaluronic acid in it also which is great ’cause it keeps your lips moisturized which is very important for me,” Rodrigo said in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “I love how it’s buildable. I love the natural color of my lips. This just sort of accentuates that, it doesn’t try to cover it up or put a new color on top of it. It just emphasizes what you got.” The singer is wearing the shade Ember, a deep mauve hue.

Rodrigo’s right. Ultralip does contain an enriched hyaluronic acid blend to lock in moisture, as well as meadowfoam, jojoba and watermelon oils. It’s the kind of cushiony lipstick you’ll want to try when you’re able to safely ditch the mask and show off a little. The sheer, buildable formula is vegan, cruelty-free and made without fragrances making it sensitive skin-friendly.

To celebrate the launch, Glossier had some famous friends pop on an Ultralip and pose for the camera, such as Brother Vellies founder and creative director, Aurora James, above looking gorgeous. Head over to the Glossier website to grab your own Ultralip and get ready to stun this summer.