Glossier’s Cult-Fave Serums Are Finally Back

Back in 2016, Glossier launched the Supers, a collection of three serums for different skin types and conditions. They were meant to give skin that covetable Glossier glow without a stitch of makeup. (Okay, maybe a little Boy Brow.) Even though they gained a small but ultra-loyal following, they never really took off the way the brand’s other products tend to do. Well, now they have a second chance because Emily Weiss and team have restocked the Supers and they’re better than ever.

Glossier worked to increase the percentage of key ingredients in all three serums to boost efficacy, but promise they’re still gentle for all skin types. The packaging is also updated (it’s chic as hell) and the size as well. You’re looking at 30mL instead of just 15mL for the same price. (Score.) Glossier wants you to think of these serums as a boost of vitamins for your face, each for a different skincare struggle. Here’s a quick rundown so you can decide which will work best for your unique skin.

Super Bounce

With 2% hyaluronic acid complex and soothing pro-vitamin B5, Super Bounce is for skin craving moisture that’s hydrating but never greasy.

$28 at Glossier

Super Glow

A whopping 5% magnesium ascorbyl phosphate (a more stable form of vitamin C) helps skin look bright and even-toned.

$28 at Glossier

Super Pure

Those with acne-prone skin will love the way Super Pure’s 5% niacinamide and zinc PCA works to balance and clarify the complexion.

$28 at Glossier

The Super Pack

Need ’em all? Grab the bundle and save $19.

$65 at Glossier

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.