Glossier Finally Launched The Dewy Bronzer Fans Have Been Begging For

Back in the early days of Glossier, those of us will fair enough skin used the Haloscope highlighter in Topaz as a bronzer. Now, five years later, the brand has rolled out Glossier Solar Paint, a real, actual bronzer for all skin tones. Glossier saw the emails and the tweets and read the Reddit Threads and created its most-requested item to date. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

There are four shades of Solar Paint: Flare (for fair-light skin tones), Ray (for light-medium skin tones), Heat (for tan-deep skin tones) and Volt (for deep-rich skin tones). It’s a lightweight, gel-cream formula featuring ultrafine, light-reflecting pearls that complement each skin tone. Don’t worry—it’s not glittery. Instead, it’s that lit-from-within summer glow that’s so coveted.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

In the early 2000s, bronzer was heavy and chalky for that snatched contour face. Now, we’re wearing makeup totally differently. Blush is back and bronzer is being worn more as a dewy glow on the high points of the face where the sun would hit naturally. (If you weren’t wearing SPF!) I love that Solar Paint has a doe foot applicator to dot around your face and easily blend with your fingers or a sponge.

Of course, there are skincare benefits, too. Solar Paint is infused with what the brand calls “Desert Milk,” a micro-emulsion of plant oils and extracts like jojoba and aloe to condition and nourish skin. There’s also Ayursense, a botanical shown to enhance glow. All makeup should make your skin even better while you’re wearing it.

Solar Paint is available now on the Glossier website.