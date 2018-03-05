2 New Beauty Products Made Their Debut on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Why debut your new product in-store when you can unveil it on the red carpet? That seems to be the case for Glossier and Sol de Janeiro, two beauty brands that used tonight’s Academy Awards to preview their latest offerings.

First up is Glossier’s new “Lidstar.” We first saw the brand’s metallic shadow at the Grammy Awards, where a fashionably late Beyoncé sported the then mystery makeup on her lids.

Now, just a day before it becomes available on Glossier.com, the brand’s first-ever eye makeup product has been officially revealed on a host of A-listers, including Greta Gerwig, Allison Janney, Tiffany Haddish and Tracee Ellis Ross.

According to the Glossier Instagram page, followers will get to choose from six opaque shades titled “Herb,” “Fawn,” “Cub,” “Slip,” “Moon” and “Lily.”

There’s still no word on pricing, but if past products are any indication, it shouldn’t break your budget.

As for Sol de Janeiro, its newbie–the Brazilian Bod Buff–doesn’t arrive on Sephora.com until March 13, but Sir John took it for a test drive this evening. The makeup artist, whose clientele includes Queen Bey, Mary J. Blige and countless others, revealed via Instagram that the mask and scrub is how he prepped his clients’ skin before the red carpet.

Like its famous Bum Bum Cream and Brazilian Touch Hand Cream, the Bod Buff’s job is to detoxify and moisturize the skin…with the help of powerful, natural ingredients, of course. We can’t think of a better way to get a celeb’s skin camera-ready.

We can’t wait to get our hands on these.