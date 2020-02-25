I Tried All of Glossier’s New Skywash Eyeshadow Colors—Here Are My Faves

When Glossier launched Lidstar, its first liquid eyeshadow, back in 2018, fans loved the way it was now super-simple to add a swipe of metallic color. With Glossier’s new Skywash eyeshadow, it’s just as easy to achieve a pretty wash of color and now, with a soft matte finish. If Lidstar is a little too shiny and trendy for you, Skywash will be your jam. But there’s a good chance you won’t love all of the seven Southwest-inspired shades. I definitely had my favorites as I tried every color available (my eyelids aren’t feeling so great now, TBH).

Glossier Skywash Sheer Matte Lid Tint is buildable so you can do the Glossier-friendly wash of color (as seen on the stunning models above) or you can really layer it on for a bolder Instagram-ready look with some major depth. The doe-foot applicator makes it easy to swipe color where you want it. Once applied, you have about a minute to pat the color in with your finger to blend out and diffuse the formula. Once it sets, the matte finish is long-wearing and smudge-resistant.

This type of liquid eyeshadow is right up my alley because I’m often applying makeup in the back of Ubers in between meetings or in a hotel bathroom. And then there’s the fact that I probably overslept and don’t have time to actually use makeup brushes. Skywash is pretty fool-proof with just your fingers. Below, what each shade looks like on my eyes without any filters or primers, special lighting or mascara. (So please excuse the red skin.)

Glossier Skywash in Echo

A cocoa brown.

Glossier Skywash in Lawn

A fresh green.

Glossier Skywash in Palm

A golden beige.

Glossier Skywash in Pebble

A neutral taupe.

Glossier Skywash in Pool

A cornflower blue.

Glossier Skywash in Terra

A burnt sienna.

Glossier Skywash in Valley

A warm peach.

My final thoughts? As you can see, Pebble didn’t show up very well (it’s basically the color of my skin) and both Valley and Palm look pretty similar on me. I think these hues would look great on fairer and, especially, deeper skin tones. My favorites? Surprisingly, the two boldest: Pool and Lawn. I can also see myself wearing Echo when I’m feeling an everyday neutral. I can see Terra being a best-seller for its trendy burnt-orange vibe. I really like how they look without a lot of other makeup. Shop each shade, plus a more wallet-friendly duo, below.

