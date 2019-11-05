Glossier Just Rolled Out Its First Black Liquid Liner and It Has Serious Staying Power

Glossier is coming for your cat-eye. The brand already has mascara and now it’s completing your eye look with the Glossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner. It’s smudge-resistant and longwearing (up to 12 hours!), as well as vegan and cruelty-free, as Glossier always is. Though I’m not the biggest black eyeliner fan (I much prefer colorful eye makeup), I had to try it and see how it stacked up against the other popular ones on the market. Hint: it might just be your new favorite.

When it comes to black liquid eyeliner, some people like a brush tip and others prefer felt. This one has a brush but with super flexible fibers so it easily glides along the lash line. It creates a sharp black line that sets within a few seconds. When I say set, it sets and really doesn’t smudge. Because I’m not the cat eye‘s biggest fan, I did a tiny short wing with a thin black line.

I was pleasantly surprised at how easy and evenly it applied without tugging. It’s pretty buildable and applies lighter with a light hand. It might bother some people that it’s not ultra-black on the first swipe but that doesn’t bother me. It felt less intense and more wearable. If I wanted to build on the intensity, I just pressed harder and layered a bit. I didn’t do a full eye because I wanted the liner to take center stage. I just applied a few coats of Glossier Lash Slick Mascara ($16 at Glossier).

Pro Tip might inspire me to wear black eyeliner—at least on a night out. It actually stayed on all day, too. It only came off with Glossier Milky Oil waterproof makeup remover ($12 at Glossier), though, you can use any oil-based makeup remover. Shop Pro Tip for $16 on Glossier’s website now, or grab the Eye Trio for $36, which includes Lash Slick, Pro Tip and Milky Oil for an $8 savings.

