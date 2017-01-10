Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich Review: It Is, In a Word, Golden

First things first: I’m not a die-hard Glossier devotee—unlike so many of its fans, I don’t lose my shit over every product launch, and I don’t have Instagram alerts on for everything the brand posts. (To be far, I’m not a devotee of any singular beauty brand.) Instead of embracing the all-too-common Glossier-or-bust mentality, I’m a casual follower: I’ve sung Boy Brow’s praises and I have quite a few Balm Dot Com tubes floating around in any given purse, but Haloscope ranks fifth or sixth on my list of favorite highlighters, and I thought the Milky Jelly Cleanser was just okay. This is all to say: I’m not so blinded by the beautiful packaging or the genius, oh-my-god-I-want-to-be-her marketing that is Glossier, that I’d waste your time with a post about a just-okay product.

Now that that’s out of the way, today the brand launched its newest skin-care product, Priming Moisturizer Rich, and I literally can’t shut up about it. Spiked with red algae, murumuru butter, honey extract, fatty acids, and ceramides up the wazoo, the thick, $35-moisturizer is the answer to our cries about the brand’s original priming moisturizer—namely, that it was too thin to hold up against winter in any city north of the Mason Dixon. Like the name suggests, the new iteration is dense and rich and everything that a cold-weather moisturizer needs to be, with anti-redness priming benefits to boot. But unlike other heavy-duty creams, this one won’t feel like a mask, or worse, make your makeup pill. And though it’s paraben-, mineral oil, and artificial fragrance-free, it has a slight but pleasant eucalyptus-like scent, which I suspect comes from the green tea and Irish moss extracts.

In addition to all that, I’ve noticed a bizarre unintended consequence, too: It cleared up my skin. This weekend, I was stranded at my boyfriend’s apartment after a mild snowstorm basically paralyzed the NYC subway system, which meant I was stuck with my backup makeup bag for three days. I had one hell of a cystic breakout forming on my chin, and other regular ol’ pimple making a home out of my right cheek. I didn’t have my usual arsenal (Mario Badescu Buffering Lotion, Belief Problem Solution Moisturizer, or really anything with acne-fighting capabilities, really), so just I slapped on some Priming Moisturizer Rich—the only moisturizer in his whole damn apartment—and hoped for the best.

When I woke up, whaddayaknow: The swelling on chin was barely perceptible, and the pimple on my cheek was suddenly on its way out. The first thing I did was email dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center, to ask him what the hell was up.

“It contains a combination of skin-soothing, anti-inflammatory, and barrier-repairing ingredients,” he said, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that my breakouts were nearly nil overnight. He went on to confirm: “In some cases, using even a skin-soothing product may improve acne by helping to repair a damaged skin barrier and reducing inflammation.” Alas, here I am, with perfect skin—even though I walked a solid two-plus miles in the cold yesterday because, well, there’s no subway.

There are two main downsides to the product, though: First, there’s no SPF, which means you’ll need to wear a separate sunscreen (I love Dermalogica’s Pure Light SPF 50 for this), and second, it comes in a jar—a complaint that Glossier addressed in a blog post on Into the Gloss: “After months of testing, we found a preservative system that kills bacteria, keeps the formula stable, is still free of parabens, and is safe and gentle on skin,” the team wrote. “Plus, we only chose specific actives that are not sensitive to light or minimal air exposure—worry not about spoilage here.”

I’ve been using it for about three weeks now—sometimes day and night—and I have to admit: I’m hooked. Glossier’s Priming Moisturizer Rich is $35 and on sale today.