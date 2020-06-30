Glossier Launched an Oily Skin-Friendly Version of Its Best-Selling Moisturizer

I always thought I had pretty dehydrated skin since I get dry, textured patches on my face and I’ve never seen a slick of oil. But after suffering from monthly hormonal breakouts around my jawline, I learned I’m actually more on the combination side. Glossier’s Priming Moisturizer Balance is just the right amount of hydration for my skin. It hits those dry spots with moisture but doesn’t clog my pores. It’s for everyone who thinks Glossier’s Priming Rich Moisturizer, one of the brand’s first-ever products, is a bit too…well, rich.

This new gel-cream moisturizes and minimizes the look of pores with niacinamide. Those with much more oily skin than mine will love the way it controls shine all day, even under makeup. This is thanks to Marine extract (sourced from the fermentation of Antarctic Ocean marine bacteria) that reduces oil but doesn’t leave skin looking so matte that it’s almost dull. The addition of Apple Fruit extract helps lock in moisture and Willow Bark and Bamboo extract smooth and improve skin’s texture.

I’m pretty sensitive to scents so I was pleased that this is formulated without fragrances or alcohol. It’s also cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan. Want to try it for yourself? It’s out today on the Glossier website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.