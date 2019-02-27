What We Know So Far About Glossier’s New Mystery Brand

Glossier always get it right. Aside from the fact that its packaging makes for the sleekest Instagram content ever, the formulas are always on par with our needs. And whether it’s extending the shade range of Skin Tint or last week’s Milky Oil launch, the brand is constantly keeping us on our toes. Though this week, it’s not a product launch that has our attention. In fact, it’s the launch of an entirely new sub-brand, Glossier Play, that’s keeping us on the edge of our seats.

So what is Glossier Play? To be honest, we’re not completely sure. What we do know is that the upcoming sister line to Glossier has been in the works for over two years and officially launches next month. To debut the line, Glossier captioned an Instagram post telling followers, “We can’t wait for you to see, touch, hear, swatch, and play with what’s to come.” Founder Emily Weiss also shared an announcement on her page writing, “It’s the dawn of a new day. @GLOSSIERPLAY, the second brand from Glossier Inc, launches March 2019 after two years of creation and a lifetime of being inspired by fun and freedom. Words cannot describe how proud I am of this team, and how excited I am for you to begin again with us.”

And though both captions left quite a bit to the imagination, we have a strong feeling that we can expect Glossier Play to be at least one thing: colorful and fun.

It’s also worth noting that in January, Glossier trademarked “Playroom,” citing the available goods and services as oils for perfumes and scents, as well as household deodorant, car deodorant and deodorizers for air, carpet, room and upholstery. Did we mention that bath bombs were also included? We’re not fully clear on what it all means, but the idea of our bathtubs, cars and pillows smelling like a haven of Glossier is just about the best thing we’ve heard this year.

In the meantime, we’ll be turning on our post notifications to keep up with the latest in everything Glossier and Glossier Play. And if you really want to stay in the know, sign up for email updates on the Glossier Play website.