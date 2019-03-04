A First Look at Every Single Debut Product in Glossier Play

Scroll To See More Images

Though Glossier only just announced the genesis of its sub-brand Glossier Play, it feels like we’ve been waiting eons for it to drop. The social-forward brand has long been a mainstay in our bathroom cabinet and Instagram feed, so it’s understandable that our excitement would outweigh what little patience we have. Thankfully, we no longer have to wait because the debut Glossier Play products are finally here and as expected, they do not disappoint.

Unlike the already existing products in the Glossier range, including the just-released Milky Cleansing Oil, this collection is a master class in color. Think poppy lids, glossy lips and major glitter. It’s essentially the maximalist version of products like the Cloud Paint and Generation G lipstick, but still easy to use with a multi-tasking edge.

According to the brand, this makeup spin-off has been in the works for over two years with Glossier experts swiping, testing and mixing colors and formulas to create the existing options. As for the mantra behind the new drop? These color cosmetics are all about matching your makeup to whatever moment you’re having fun in. In other words, they’re “inviting everyone to continue to choose their own beauty adventure…only now with even more places to go.”

Starting today, Glossier Play products are available for purchase on glossier.com and closely mimic the debut of Glossier with just four products and two tools. In addition to the option of buying single products, Glossier Play also offers bundle packages for whoever can’t make up their minds. From a velvety liner to glossy lip color, here’s a closer look at each one.

The Playground

If you’re just as wowed by this collection as we are, chances are you’re better off buying the whole range in this discounted set. You’ll get one of each product (in whatever color you please) and you’ll save money by purchasing the bundle.

Colorslide

Move over black eyeliner because we’re adding these poppy colors to our makeup kits stat. Not only are the colors rich in pigment, but the formula is super creamy and easy to apply, smudge and blend. Available in 14 shades.

Vinylic Lip

Bring on the glossy pout with this vinyl lip color. It has the pigment of a lipstick, but the feel of a gloss in an easy-to-apply cushion applicator. Available in six shades.

Glitter Gelee + Detailer Duo

This is the adult-friendly glitter we’ve been waiting for. It comes in four colors full of glitter specks and a detailer brush that makes application a breeze. Add a sparkle to the inner corner of your eye or across your lash line. While we recommend snagging this duo together to save $4, you can also buy them separately. Available in four shades.

Niteshine

If you live for a glistening cheekbone, this highlighter is a must-try. It’s a liquid formula that’s packed with color and shine. It’s formulated with a refined peal powder that gives luminosity no matter where you apply. And the dot applicator ensures you don’t overdo it. Available in four shades.

Blade

While this may look like your ordinary pencil sharpener, it’s full of technology that solves all your eyeliner-sharpening woes. The clear base catches all the shavings and the included cleaning stick removes all color buildup so you can sharpen every color liner without mixing hues.

