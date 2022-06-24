Glossier Just Rolled Out 10 New Eyeliner Pencils & Olivia Rodrigo Is Already a Fan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo may be a lot younger than me (she literally was born the year I graduated high school) but that doesn’t mean I can’t take serious inspo from her makeup looks. Because lately, the pop star has been wearing my dream summer eye makeup and now we know exactly why it looks so good: Glossier No. 1 Pencil. The new launch rolled out today in 10 perfect shades.

No. 1 Pencil is a revamped version of Glossier’s first colored eyeliner, the discontinued Colorslide. The brand kept everything that worked (the pigment and smooth formula) and got rid of what didn’t (the packaging, for one). The new pencils are just that — easy-to-use pencils that deliver buildable, long-wearing color. Once the pigment dries down to a demi-matte finish, it lasts up to 12 hours even if you’re sweating in the summer sun.

You can use these liners to get a bold, graphic look (such as a cat-eye) or diffuse the formula out for more of an all-over wash of color (like Rodrigo did with the lavender, above).

I also love that Glossier kept the vibrant, fun shades that worked so well the first time around. According to the brand, No. 1 Pencil hues were inspired by the archives of art history, such as the “materials, mediums, pigments, styles, and tools seen across painting, pottery, sculpture, and architecture.” The art kid in me is screaming.

The formula is also vegan, which is more challenging to do with shades such as Rococo (a deep eggplant). These colors are usually made with carmine (a colorant made from the dried and crushed shells of cochineal insects — ick!) but Glossier uses a vegan version, ensuring No. 1 Pencils are for everyone.

Now, if you’re not a fan of the brights and pastels, there are also the classic shades, such as Ink (a rich black) and Frame (a neutral brown). Canvas (a pure white) is perfect for brightening your waterlines. Grab them all now on the Glossier website.