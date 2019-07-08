Glossier Is Dropping New Lip Gloss Shades and Michelle Obama Is Already a Fan

When Glossier first dropped its lip gloss back in 2016, it solidified the fact that glossy lips are back and here to stay. Since then, the brand has rolled out Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick and a dozen of other exciting offerings but no more gloss—until now. Finally, there are two new Glossier shades of Lip Gloss coming, adding some color to the current clear option. It’s about time.

What’s so great about this lip gloss, anyway? Well, it’s basically the perfect texture: plush, moisturizing and not at all sticky. This is thanks to conditioning jojoba oil and ultra-moisturizing vitamin E. It doesn’t have that stingy plumping feeling like many glosses but I swear it does make my lips seem fuller. This is probably due to the multidimensional effect gloss gives your lips. Take a break from matte lippies and try Glossier’s two Lip Gloss hues: Red (a sheer red-apple tint) and Holographic (a subtle rose-gold shimmer).

While the red hue seems bold, it leaves behind a really wearable flush of color.

In fact, it’s so wearable that Michelle Obama wore Glossier Lip Gloss in Red to Essence Fest this weekend. “For her lips, I applied Make Up For Ever’s Artist Nude Creme Liquid Lipstick under Glossier’s new Lip Gloss in Red,” Obama’s longtime makeup artist, Carl Ray told Into the Gloss. “I like to apply cream liquid lipstick for longevity, and then add gloss on top for that shine and moisture.”

Be like (former) FLOTUS and try it out for yourself when the new Lip Gloss shades launch for $14 each on Glossier’s website.

