Glossier’s Newest Drop Is Like Summer In A Tube

Even though it’s technically the first day of spring, chances are it’s not exactly warm where you are. It’s just 50 degrees in New York and the Stylecaster office is craving warmer temps. Until that actually happens, allow Glossier to inject some summer vibes into your makeup routine with the launch of Glossier Mango Balm Dotcom. It’s the seventh flavor of the cult-favorite balm—or skin salve, as Glossier calls it. I’m partial to the Birthday Cake version myself since it smells like delicious Milk Bar birthday cake and leaves a subtle shimmer behind on my lips.

As for Mango Balm Dotcom, it smells surprisingly fresh, not cloying as many overly sweet fruity beauty products can be. According to Glossier, the salve doesn’t just smell good but is also great for your skin as well. This is thanks to rice bran and rosemary leaf extracts that act as antioxidants to combat environmental skin damage from free-radicals. Of course, that doesn’t mean you can skip SPF, but it’s a helpful addition to your routine.

If you’re anything like me and have dry skin and lips all year round, you’re probably most interested in the balm’s moisturizing properties. Most importantly, Balm Dotcom contains castor seed oil, which is a natural plant extract. It has water-binding properties that can help keep moisture locked in, leaving lips feeling smoother longer. There’s also beeswax, a natural emollient, as well as cupuacu fruit extract for a dose of Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acids.

If you’re wondering why Glossier calls this a “universal skin salve” it’s because you can use it basically anywhere. I like to spread a little on my cuticles, my dry nose when I’m sick and pretty much anywhere else I’m feeling extra parched. But stick to the original clear Balm for that so you don’t have a rosy tint or shimmer spread all over the place.

Glossier Mango Balm Dotcom retails for $12 and is available at on Glossier’s website now.