Why Glossier Just Refunded Customers For Its New ‘Lash Slick’ Mascara

Updated on May 11, 2018 at 3:30PM EST:

Just two days after unveiling its first-ever “Lash Slick” mascara, Glossier is refunding customers who purchased it on the official launch day (May 9). That’s because the product is described as vegan, despite including beeswax as a main ingredient.

Although the product launched with mass coverage and acclaim, the brand is handling the mistake professionally and customer-friendly. As reported on Reddit’s MakeupAddiction, Glossier emailed every customer informing them of a full refund and apologized for the mishap. “We understand that if you had known [the mascara was not vegan], your preference may have been to not purchase Lash Slick. The product is on its way to you already, but we’ve proactively refunded you for the full cost of Lash Slick just in case. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment or inconvenience that this may have caused.”

If a little beeswax doesn’t bother you, you can still find Lash Slick on their site for $16. And while it may not be vegan, it is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and hypoallergenic… and literally transforms lashes. People are still standing behind the brand not only for incredible products, but for handling the situation quickly and with the customer in mind. Well done, Glossier.

Original story published on May 9, 2018 at 2PM EST:

I once saw a tweet that called Glossier the beauty version of streetwear brand Supreme and immediately thought, “wow, the accuracy!” Despite its monstrous success, both still feel very underground and new. Whenever a new product drops, a friend tells a friend, who tells another friend, and by the time you get to the website or pop-up store, it’s completely sold out.

Maybe it’s the millennial pink packaging. Perhaps it’s the modest pricing or carefully curated Instagram account. Whatever “it” is, we keep coming back for more and now, ust weeks after finally restocking its best-selling Solution, the brand has shifted back to makeup with another exciting drop.

“Lash Slick,” its first-ever mascara, is the result of 248 iterations and a trip to Tokyo in just 18 months. The result? A natural-looking mascara made of vegan biotin and natural shine polymers to condition your lashes and enhance the formula’s black color.

What you’re left with are lashes that look healthy, but not fake, so people will say, “your lashes look good” instead of “what mascara are you wearing?” Oh, and it’s water-resistant (not water-proof), so it can wash off with warm water at the end of the day.

We’ve been wearing it for a few days now (perks of the job) and can definitely co-sign the brand’s claims: it glides on like butter, dries pretty quickly and doesn’t clump, even if you swipe on multiple layers. Think of it as Boy Brow, but for your lashes.

Get your own tube for $16 here.